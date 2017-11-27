Ava Luna – “Ballade De Melody Nelson” (Serge Gainsbourg Cover)

It’s been two years since Brooklyn art-poppers Ava Luna released Infinite House, their last album. And their next album won’t exactly be theirs. Instead, Ava Luna are the latest participants in the Turntable Kitchen’s Sounds Delicious series, in which current artists cover classic albums all the way through. For their part, Ava Luna are taking on Serge Gainsbourg’s Histoire De Melody Nelson, a Lolita-inspired 1971 concept album about Gainsbourg’s affair with a teenage girl. The band already covered the album in full at last year’s Northside Festival, but now we’ll get to hear the studio version. They’ve shared their take on the title track, in which they nail both the orchestral lushness and the sticky depravity of the original. Becca Kauffman’s French pronunciation deserves a shoutout, as well. Listen to it below, via Brooklyn Vegan.

You can order Histoire De Melody Nelson here.