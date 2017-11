Lil Peep’s camp has shared a message to fans in the wake of the 21-year-old rising rap star’s death earlier this month. A new post on social media announces that official Lil Peep merchandise approved by his estate, i.e. his mother, will go on sale soon. More updates to follow; see below.

