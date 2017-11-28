Watch Spoon’s Charismatic-As-Hell Tonight Show Performance

Spoon are just starting a big week in New York. They’re headlining two nights at Brooklyn Steel. They’re doing a CBS This Morning taping. They’re playing at a Prairie Home Companion live show at Town Hall. And last night, they were musical guests on The Tonight Show. There, they bashed out “Do I Have To Talk You Into It,” one of the best songs on their very good 2017 album Hot Thoughts. In a great bit of stagecraft, Britt Daniel staggered onstage mid-intro, his bedhead absolutely wild, and strapped on a guitar just before he started singing. And Daniel, who’s been doing this for a very long time, has somehow been finding new ways to project his twitchy charisma all over a stage; he gave a masterclass in that last night. Watch the performance below.

Hot Thoughts is out now on Matador.