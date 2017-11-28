Palm – “Dog Milk”

Last month, the psychedelic art-rock group Palm announced their sophomore album, Rock Island, with lead single “Pearly.” The album’s still a couple months out, but today the Philly-based Band To Watch have shared a second track from it, “Dog Milk.” It’s a sprawler, clocking in at five-plus minutes, which really lets them dig into a groove supported by the band’s chirpy call-and-response vocals, before slowing it all down to a sludge in the final moments. Listen to it below.

Tour dates:

01/19 Portsmouth, NH @ 3S Artspace*

01/20 Hamden, CT @ The Ballroom*

02/09 New York, NY @ Market Hotel

02/16 Boston, MA @ Great Scott

02/18 Pittsburgh, PA @ Club Cafe

02/19 Detroit, MI @ Marble Bar

02/20 Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle

02/21 Milwaukee, WI @ Cactus Club

02/22 Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry

02/23 Madison, WI @ University of Wisconsin

02/24 Grinnell, IA @ Grinnell College

02/26 Denver, CO @ Lost Lake Lounge

02/27 Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court

02/28 Boise, ID @ Neurolux

03/01 Seattle, WA @ Barboza

03/02 Portland, OR @ Bunk Bar

03/05 Reno, NV @ Holland Project

03/06 San Francisco, CA @ Rickshaw Stop

03/08 Los Angeles, CA @ Echoplex

03/09 San Diego, CA @ SPACE

03/10 Phoenix, AZ @ Flying Burrito Fest

03/11 Tucson, AZ @ Club Congress

03/13 Dallas, TX @ Double Wide

03/14 Austin, TX @ SXSW

03/15 Austin, TX @ SXSW

03/16 Austin, TX @ SXSW

03/17 Austin, TX @ SXSW

03/19 Birmingham, AL @ The Firehouse

03/20 Atlanta, GA @ 529

03/21 Durham, NC @ Pinhook

03/22 Norfolk, VA @ Toast

03/23 Richmond, VA @ Strange Matter

03/24 Washington, DC @ Rock & Roll Hotel

03/26 Philadelphia, PA @ First Unitarian Church

* w/ Deerhoof

Rock Island is out 2/9 via Carpark Records.