Palm – “Dog Milk”

Last month, the psychedelic art-rock group Palm announced their sophomore album, Rock Island, with lead single “Pearly.” The album’s still a couple months out, but today the Philly-based Band To Watch have shared a second track from it, “Dog Milk.” It’s a sprawler, clocking in at five-plus minutes, which really lets them dig into a groove supported by the band’s chirpy call-and-response vocals, before slowing it all down to a sludge in the final moments. Listen to it below.
Tour dates:
01/19 Portsmouth, NH @ 3S Artspace*
01/20 Hamden, CT @ The Ballroom*
02/09 New York, NY @ Market Hotel
02/16 Boston, MA @ Great Scott
02/18 Pittsburgh, PA @ Club Cafe
02/19 Detroit, MI @ Marble Bar
02/20 Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle
02/21 Milwaukee, WI @ Cactus Club
02/22 Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry
02/23 Madison, WI @ University of Wisconsin
02/24 Grinnell, IA @ Grinnell College
02/26 Denver, CO @ Lost Lake Lounge
02/27 Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court
02/28 Boise, ID @ Neurolux
03/01 Seattle, WA @ Barboza
03/02 Portland, OR @ Bunk Bar
03/05 Reno, NV @ Holland Project
03/06 San Francisco, CA @ Rickshaw Stop
03/08 Los Angeles, CA @ Echoplex
03/09 San Diego, CA @ SPACE
03/10 Phoenix, AZ @ Flying Burrito Fest
03/11 Tucson, AZ @ Club Congress
03/13 Dallas, TX @ Double Wide
03/14 Austin, TX @ SXSW
03/15 Austin, TX @ SXSW
03/16 Austin, TX @ SXSW
03/17 Austin, TX @ SXSW
03/19 Birmingham, AL @ The Firehouse
03/20 Atlanta, GA @ 529
03/21 Durham, NC @ Pinhook
03/22 Norfolk, VA @ Toast
03/23 Richmond, VA @ Strange Matter
03/24 Washington, DC @ Rock & Roll Hotel
03/26 Philadelphia, PA @ First Unitarian Church
* w/ Deerhoof
Rock Island is out 2/9 via Carpark Records.