Django Django – “In Your Beat” Video

We first got word of UK art-rock outfit Django Django’s new album Marble Skies way back in July, but we’ve still yet to hear much from it. In October, the band offered an initial preview via “Tic Tac Toe,” and now they’re finally back with another new one, “In Your Beat.” It’s accompanied by a video directed by SKG (Sophie Koko-Gate) with art direction from Brodie Kaman after the band’s drummer David Maclean found Kaman’s work online and, inspired by its connection to rave posters, had the idea for a video bringing those posters to life.

Musically and visually, “In Your Beat” is a logical extension of Django Django’s collage approach to the histories of dance music, Britpop, and synthpop. A series of pop art images chopped up and stitched back together, the video plays out like a drug trip taking place inside of an art school student’s computer. It’s a perfect companion for the song, a bleary and squelchy synth-driven track defined by its floaty melody and its casual, spaced-out infectiousness. Check it out below.

Marble Skies is out 1/26 via Ribbon Music. Pre-order it here.