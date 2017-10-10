Django Django – “Tic Tac Toe” Video

Django Django announced their third album, Marble Skies, back in July, and now the UK art-poppers have finally shared its first single. “Tic Tac Toe” was cut from the same long recorded jam that produced their debut’s “Wor” and Born Under Saturn’s “Shake & Tremble,” and it comes with a video directed by the Beta Band’s John Maclean, who also happens to be the brother of Django Django drummer David Maclean and who previously directed their “Hand Of Man” video. “The film could be about the fading era of the beach arcades, time moving too fast, love and games, horror and happiness but it is actually about a man who needs to go buy a pint of milk to make a cup of tea,” John Maclean explains. Watch the surreal clip below.

Here’s Marble Skies’ album cover:

Tracklist:

01 “Marble Skies”

02 “Surface To Air”

03 “Champagne”

04 “Tic Tac Toe”

05 “Further”

06 “Sundials”

07 “Beam Me Up”

08 “In Your Beat”

09 “Real Gone”

10 “Fountains”

Marble Skies is out 1/26 via Ribbon Music. Pre-order it here