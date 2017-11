Last month, No Age announced that they’d be releasing their first new album in over four years, Snares Like A Haircut, in early 2018. At the time, the punk duo shared lead single “Soft Collar Fad,” and today they’re back with another new one called “Drippy,” which is just as textured and boiling as the title would suggest. You can listen to it below.

Snares Like A Haircut by No Age

Snares Like A Haircut is out 1/26 via Drag City.