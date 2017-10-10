No Age – “Soft Collar Fad”

Los Angeles punk duo No Age have announced that they’ll release a new album called Snares Like A Haircut early next year. It’ll be their first new album in over four years after 2013’s An Object and it’ll be their first one on their new label home of Drag City. You can hear the scuzzy and urgent lead single, “Soft Collar Fad,” below.
Tracklist:
01 “Cruise Control”
02 “Stuck In The Changer”
03 “Drippy”
04 “Send Me”
05 “Snares Like A Haircut”
06 “Tidal”
07 “Soft Collar Fad”
08 “Popper”
09 “Secret Swamp”
10 “Third Grade Rave”
11 “Squashed”
12 “Primitive Plus”
Tour dates:
10/20 Austin, TX @ Hotel Vegas
11/10 Baltimore, MD @ Metro Gallery
11/11 Philadelphia, PA @ Everybody Hits
11/12 Washington, DC @ Comet Ping Pong
11/13 Wilmington, DE @ 1984
11/14 Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere
Snares Like A Haircut is out 1/28 via Drag City. Pre-order it here.