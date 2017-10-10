No Age – “Soft Collar Fad”

Los Angeles punk duo No Age have announced that they’ll release a new album called Snares Like A Haircut early next year. It’ll be their first new album in over four years after 2013’s An Object and it’ll be their first one on their new label home of Drag City. You can hear the scuzzy and urgent lead single, “Soft Collar Fad,” below.

<a href="http://noage.bandcamp.com/album/snares-like-a-haircut" target="_blank">Snares Like A Haircut by No Age</a>

Tracklist:

01 “Cruise Control”

02 “Stuck In The Changer”

03 “Drippy”

04 “Send Me”

05 “Snares Like A Haircut”

06 “Tidal”

07 “Soft Collar Fad”

08 “Popper”

09 “Secret Swamp”

10 “Third Grade Rave”

11 “Squashed”

12 “Primitive Plus”

Tour dates:

10/20 Austin, TX @ Hotel Vegas

11/10 Baltimore, MD @ Metro Gallery

11/11 Philadelphia, PA @ Everybody Hits

11/12 Washington, DC @ Comet Ping Pong

11/13 Wilmington, DE @ 1984

11/14 Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere

Snares Like A Haircut is out 1/28 via Drag City. Pre-order it here.