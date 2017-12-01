Stream Glassjaw Material Control

It’s been 15 years since Long Island post-hardcore ragers Glassjaw released their last full-length album, 2002’s Worship And Tribute. (There have been a few EPs since then, but no albums.) Today, with very little advance notice, Glassjaw came ripping back with their new LP Material Control. On first listen, it sounds very much like vintage Glassjaw, with frontman Daryl Palumbo’s emotive howl floating above the band’s furious pummel-churn. We posted the early tracks “New White Extremity” and “Shira,” and right now, you can use Spotify to stream the whole thing below.

Material Control is out today on Century Media.