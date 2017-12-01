G Perico – “Everybody” Video

Next week, the hard-as-fuck South Central Los Angeles rapper G Perico will release 2 Tha Left, his second album of 2017. We’ve posted two songs: The furious and political “Amerikkka” and the forbiddingly slick “Affiliated.” Today, he’s shared another song, and it’s a more lighthearted one. “Everybody” is about trying to get rich alongside all your old friends. Sonically, it’s as hard and streamlined as everything Perico does, but it’s cool to hear the good-natured lyrical outlook, too. In the video, Perico and his friends take over a California mansion on a sunny day. Check it out below.

2 Tha Left is out 12/8 on So Way Out/Priority.