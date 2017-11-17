G Perico – “Affiliated” Video

In the past year and a half, the chirpy-voiced, jheri-curled hardass G Perico has emerged as one of our greatest practitioners of old-school head-slap West Coast street-rap. All Blue, the album that Perico released earlier this year, is one of 2017’s best rap albums. And now Perico announces that he’ll release another new album called 2 Tha Left in just a couple of weeks. The album features “Amerikkka,” the fired-up political track that Perico shared recently, and it’s got appearances from rappers like Curren$y, Mozzy, Nef The Pharaoh, AD, and TeeCee4800. Perico’s just shared a video for the new track “Affiliated,” a hard-pounding gang-life anthem. In the clip, Perico cruises through a nighttime LA cityscape. Check it out below.

2 Tha Left is out 12/8 on So Way Out/Priority.