Back in October, Show Me The Body released a new song, “K-9,” that was meant to be including on a 7″ called Challenge Coin. That 7″ was released yesterday alongside a pop-up event in New York City, and today its B-side has made its way online. “Talk” is a barking blast about perception: “I try to laugh, but in my throat/ It’s stuck, they are so punk, they are so core/ For what? Just show me one who belongs to no one.” Listen to it below.

The Challenge Coin 7″ is out now.