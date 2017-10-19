Show Me The Body – “K-9″

NYC trio Show Me The Body released their great Corpus I mixtape earlier this year, and they’re following up that more collaborative effort with a new 7″ that’s just them called The Challenge Coin. The first song they’re sharing from it, “K-9,” is snarling and pumped-up kickout that sounds like it’s ready to fight. Check it out along with their remaining dates opening for King Krule below.

Tour Dates (w/ King Krule):

10/21 Washington, DC @ Black Cat

10/22 Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

10/24 Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw

10/25 Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw

10/26 Boston, MA @ Paradise

10/28 Montreal, Canada @ Metropolis

10/29 Toronto, Canada @ Danforth

10/30 Chicago, IL @ Metro

The Challenge Coin 7″ is out soon.