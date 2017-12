JB Dunckel (fka Darkel) is the moniker of Jean-Benoît Dunckel, who makes up half of the French duo Air. Today, Dunckel released a new song called “Hold On” which comes with a video. The trippy visual was directed by Akatre, and it mostly features different faces bathed in deep blue and purple lighting. Dunckel’s new album H+ will be out in March. Check out “Hold On” below.

H+ is out 3/16.