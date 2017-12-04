Father John Misty – “Leaving LA” Video

The last music video we got from Father John Misty was an animated stop-motion vision of a post-apocalyptic wasteland. Among other clips, the album also gave us the bonkers Macaulay Culkin as Kurt Cobain as Jesus spectacle that was the “Total Entertainmnent Forever” video. But there are no real layers of irony or artifice to peel away from his new video for “Leaving LA,” the sprawling 13-minute centerpiece of his recent album Pure Comedy. Instead it’s all classy black-and-white performance footage, just showing Josh Tillman and a bunch of string players recording in the studio. Grant James and Tillman himself direct; watch below.

Pure Comedy is out now on Sub Pop.