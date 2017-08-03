Father John Misty – “Things It Would Have Been Helpful To Know Before The Revolution” Video

Father John Misty’s latest video is an animated take on one of Pure Comedy’s many satirical ’70s pop ballads, “Things It Would Have Been Helpful To Know Before The Revolution.” Directed by Chris Hopewell — who also did Radiohead’s “Burn The Witch” and Run The Jewels’ “Don’t Get Captured” — the stop-motion clip depicts a man wandering through a post-apocalyptic wasteland now apparently ruled by humanoid cockroaches. As Pitchfork notes, Misty is auctioning off the puppets from the video to benefit the Environmental Defense Fund. Watch the video below.

Pure Comedy is out now on Sub Pop, and it’s one of our favorite albums of the year so far.