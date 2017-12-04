Franz Ferdinand – “Always Ascending” Video

Next year, Scottish new wavers Franz Ferdinand are coming back with the new album Always Ascending, their first in five years. They’ve already shared the title track, a vintage piece of strutting, slithering, sticky dance-rock. And now they’ve got a video for that very same song. The clip opens with a series of images of band members falling through mid-air, but it’s mostly an extremely well-done performance video, full of slightly-different shots of members of the band playing in a big, empty room. AB/CD/CD directed the video, and you can watch it below.

Always Ascending is out 2/9 on Domino.