Sorry – “Lies” Video

Last month, the UK four-piece Sorry released “Wished,” the A-side to a new 7″. Today, they’ve shared its flip: a menacingly groovy one called “Lies” that’s a little more conventionally structured than “Wished” but no less satisfying. “You know these days I just can’t keep it together/ I feel like I’m lighter than a feather,” Asha Lorenz sings as her voice croaks and cracks apart and the band wheezes in return. Listen and watch a video for the track below.

The “Wished” / “Lies” 7″ is out 12/15 via Domino.