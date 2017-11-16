Sorry – “Wished” Video

Sorry are a London-based band that have a couple songs to their name already and recently released a mixtape of stitched-together home demos. Most of their tracks are based around the queasy intermingling of Asha Lorenz and Louis O’Bryen’s hushed vocals, and their latest, “Wished,” mixes those atop a drawling, grimy backdrop. What starts as a slow trudge picks up pace and paranoia throughout, ending on a throbbing beat that’s more fit for a dark club than a rock show, but Sorry make the dissonant transition work. The track comes attached to a video that mirrors the song’s feverish, late-night haze, and you can watch and listen below.

The “Wished” / “Lies” 7″ is out 12/15 via Domino Records.