Cults – “I Got Your Message” (Feat. Christopher Owens) (Hideout Cover)

Cults released their third album, Offering, a few months ago, and they just wrapped up a tour in support of it. Christopher Owens (of Girls fame) opened for them on a few of their dates as his new-ish project Curls, and together they recorded a cover of a song off Hideout’s most recent album, which is fronted by a longtime touring Cults member. Very incestuous! You can hear their take on “I Got Your Message” below.

Here’s a message that Cults shared alongside the track:

Hello everybody! We just wanted reach out and thank you guys for coming out to what was honestly our favorite tour yet. We spent a good bit of time working on this music and we had no idea how this tour was going to go down but you guys blew away our expectations night after night.

As a gift we wanted to send you guys a link to a song we recorded a few months ago. It’s kind of a full circle thing as it’s a cover of a song of the band that opened the majority of the tour (Hideout) featuring Christopher Owens from Curls who also did support for the California dates. We think it’s a fun little ditty and we hope you guys enjoy it.

Y’all are the best for showing up and making this tour as awesome as it was. We’ll see you out in Europe in January and hopefully everywhere else throughout the rest of the year. ❤️