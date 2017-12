Last month, Lil Uzi Vert released a new remix of his Luv Is Rage 2 track “The Way Life Goes” featuring a verse from Nicki Minaj, and today that version of the song has a video to go along with it. In the DAPS-directed vid, Lil Uzi Vert is tied up to a tree in the middle of the woods as a woman taunts him and preps to bury him alive; Nicki shows up in cabin with some rope. Watch below.