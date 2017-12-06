Buddy – “That Much” Video (NSFW)

Earlier this year, the nimble young Compton rapper Buddy teamed up with Kaytranada for the collaborative EP Ocean & Montana. Not long after, he came out with his own solo EP Magnolia, and today, he’s got a video for the single “That Much.” In the clip, we see Buddy rolling around in a classic car with a very nice elderly woman, play dominoes with Mike Epps, rollerskate with topless women, and sit out on a rooftop that overlooks Los Angeles. It’s a very, very good music video. Check it out below.

The Magnolia EP is out now; stream it here.