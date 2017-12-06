Kal Marks – “Loosed”

Kal Marks are releasing a new album, Universal Care, in February, and last month we heard its blistering and contemplative lead single “Adventure.” The next track that the trio are sharing from it is an entirely different beast altogether, a song called “Loosed” that’s anything but relaxed. Instead, it’s a stressful, tightly-clenched fist, seven minutes worth of knotted energy and anxiety-inducing tension. It’s a massive, squalling tour de force for all the musicians involved, frantic and frenetic and more unconventional than anything Kal Marks has done. It’s an impressive showing from one of Boston’s most beloved bands, and you can listen to it below.

Universal Care is out 2/23 via Exploding In Sound. Pre-order it here.