SOPHIE – “Ponyboy” Video

SOPHIE went for radical vulnerability on her great single “It’s Okay To Cry” a few months back, but the producer is back to approximating something close to her usual bag of tricks on her newest song. “Ponyboy” is a metallic banger that has a soulful streak but is largely in line with the abrasive beats that were present on PRODUCT. The track comes attached to a striking self-directed video which takes inspiration from SOPHIE’s new live show and features SOPHIE in an expressive dance number alongside duo FlucT. Watch and listen below.

“Ponyboy” is out now.