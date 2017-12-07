NADINE – “Not My Kinda Movie”

Last month, NADINE — the new team-up between Nadia Hulett and Ava Luna’s Julian Fader and Carlos Hernandez — announced their debut album, Oh My, and shared its lead single “Ultra Pink.” Next up is the jazzy and slinking “Not My Kinda Movie,” on which Hulett delivers her lines with a decisive clarity. “What comes to you twice as strong?/ What seeks you out and makes you feel?” she sings, the chorus gently driving her along. “Tell me there’s more to you than what you like.” Her accompaniment is enveloping and warm and easy to sink into, all magenta swirls and soft lines. Listen to it below.

Oh My is out 1/26 via Father/Daughter Records. Pre-order it here.