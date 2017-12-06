Power Trip Aren’t Happy That Their Music Got Played On Fox News

Texas hardcore thrashers Power Trip released the album Nightmare Logic earlier this year. And on his show The Five today, Greg Gutfeld, Fox News’ resident music head, played a song from it and name-dropped the band. The band themselves were not so happy about it. See below via Pitchfork.

@powertriptx they just played Executioner’s Tax (Swing of the Axe) on Fox News sue their asses 💯 — Icyboi 🇮🇸 (@RankTrevor) December 6, 2017

Apparently @greggutfeld digs @powertriptx as he just named dropped them on @TheFive. Also, Nightmare Logic is one of the best albums of 2017. https://t.co/Z8y9Bmk4hb — Todd White (@hecubus1st) December 6, 2017