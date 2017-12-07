Belle & Sebastian – “I’ll Be Your Pilot” Video

Tomorrow, Belle And Sebastian are releasing the first of three EPs in a series they’re calling How To Solve Our Human Problems — we talked to Stuart Murdoch about them earlier this year. Today the Scottish group has shared a video for the previously released “I’ll Be Your Pilot,” which shows up on the second EP in the series, which will be released on 1/19. Here’s what Murdoch had to say to TIDAL about the video:

I wanted to do something that was really intimate and personal. I was playing the song and I was watching Andy Warhol’s The Screen Tests [for inspiration]. Back to the ’60s in The Factory, Andy Warhol used to invite people that he thought had interesting faces. He used to just put them in front of the camera, and just start the camera rolling. He let them do whatever they wanted to do, and it was interesting because sometimes they would do very little, and sometimes you would get an emotional response.

The video’s a TIDAL exclusive right now, but if you’re a subscriber you can watch it below. If not, see a minute-long preview.

The first installment of How To Solve Our Human Problems is out 12/8. The second is out 1/19, and the third is out 2/16, all via Matador Records.