Early-’00s New York Rock History Meet Me In The Bathroom To Become Docuseries

The most compulsively readable book I picked up all year was Meet Me In The Bathroom, the music writer Lizzy Goodman’s oral history of the early-’00s return-of-the-rock moment in New York. The book was full of fun, gossipy stories, like the one about how Ryan Adams was banned from hanging out with the Strokes, and it captured the excitement of that era beautifully. It’s been a thrill to see the book get the recognition it deserves. LCD Soundsystem’s James Murphy and the Yeah Yeah Yeahs’ Nick Zinner spoke on a panel for the book when it came out, and Goodman talked about it on Seth Meyers. And now it’s about to become a TV show!

Variety reports that Pulse Films has optioned Meet Me In The Bathroom. Will Lovelace and Dylan Southern, the two directors behind the LCD Soundsystem concert movie Shut Up And Play The Hits, will turn it into a docuseries that’ll feature archive video and interviews with the musicians involved. In a statement, Lovelace and Southern say:

Lizzy’s book captures a moment and a feeling in a way that is immediate, visceral and evocative, and those are the qualities we want to bring to the screen. Beyond being a document of a vital and exciting period of creativity in one of the world’s greatest cities, bringing Meet Me In The Bathroom to the screen is also an opportunity to explore the seismic changes that have occurred in the culture since the turn of the century.

There’s no word yet on when or where the series will air, but I promise that I will watch the shit out of it.