Rhye – “Count To Five”

The delicate, sensuous Los Angels project Rhye has been steadily releasing tracks over the last few months; we’ve posted “Please” and “Taste.” Now we’ve finally gotten word on the impending release of Rhye’s second album, the follow-up to the 2013 debut Woman. The new album is called Blood, and it’s coming in a couple of months. In a statement, frontman Milosh says, “We’ve spent the last few years on the road translating the Woman album from a bedroom project into a full live experience. With Blood, it’s been the opposite process; the music and sounds were really born out of the live environment and are built for performance.” They’ve also shared the lightly funky new track “Count To Five.” Listen to that and check out the new album’s tracklist below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Waste”

02 “Taste”

03 “Feel Your Weight”

04 “Please”

05 “Count To Five”

06 “Song For You”

07 “Blood Knows”

08 “Stay Safe”

09 “Phoenix”

10 “Softly”

11 “Sinful”

Blood is out 2/2 on Loma Vista.