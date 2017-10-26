Rhye – “Taste”

Rhye still haven’t officially announced the follow-up to their 2013 debut Woman, but the indie-R&B recently shared two new songs from it, “Please” and “Summer Days.” And now they’ve shared a third, “Taste,” and announced a series of tour dates in 2018. Listen below.

Tour dates:

02/01 Mexico City, MX @ Fronton Mexico

02/02 Guadalajara, MX @ C3 Stage

02/22 Miami, FL @ The Ground

02/23 Orlando, FL @ The Social

02/24 Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West

02/26 Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

02/27 Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

02/28 Boston, MA @ Paradise

03/02 Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

03/03 Montreal, QC @ Corona Theatre

03/05 Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall

03/06 Detroit, MI @ El Club

03/08 Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

03/09 Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line Music Club

03/17 Los Angeles, CA @ Orpheum

03/23 Paris, FR @ Le Trabendo

03/24 Zurich, @ CH M4 Music Festival

03/25 Brussels, BE @ AB Ballroom

03/27 Copenhagen, DK @ Vega

03/28 Stockholm, SE @ Vasateatern

03/30 Berlin, DE @ Funkhaus

03/31 Hamburg, DE @ Gruenspan

04/01 Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso

Their sophomore album will be out early next year on Loma Vista.