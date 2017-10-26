Rhye – “Taste”

Rhye still haven’t officially announced the follow-up to their 2013 debut Woman, but the indie-R&B recently shared two new songs from it, “Please” and “Summer Days.” And now they’ve shared a third, “Taste,” and announced a series of tour dates in 2018. Listen below.
Tour dates:
02/01 Mexico City, MX @ Fronton Mexico
02/02 Guadalajara, MX @ C3 Stage
02/22 Miami, FL @ The Ground
02/23 Orlando, FL @ The Social
02/24 Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West
02/26 Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
02/27 Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
02/28 Boston, MA @ Paradise
03/02 Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
03/03 Montreal, QC @ Corona Theatre
03/05 Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall
03/06 Detroit, MI @ El Club
03/08 Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
03/09 Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line Music Club
03/17 Los Angeles, CA @ Orpheum
03/23 Paris, FR @ Le Trabendo
03/24 Zurich, @ CH M4 Music Festival
03/25 Brussels, BE @ AB Ballroom
03/27 Copenhagen, DK @ Vega
03/28 Stockholm, SE @ Vasateatern
03/30 Berlin, DE @ Funkhaus
03/31 Hamburg, DE @ Gruenspan
04/01 Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso
Their sophomore album will be out early next year on Loma Vista.