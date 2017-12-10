Queens Of The Stone Age’s Josh Homme Kicked A Female Photographer In The Face At KROQ Christmas Show
Josh Homme isn’t all stuffed animals and bedtime stories. The Queens Of The Stone Age frontman has had some aggressive run-ins with fans before, but while performing at KROQ Almost Acoustic Christmas last night, he actually kicked a photographer in the face.
Chelsea Lauren, who shoots photos for Shutterstock, claims the incident was intentional and unprovoked. “Josh was coming over and I was pretty excited, I’ve never actually photographed Queens Of The Stone Age before, I was really looking forward to it. I saw him coming over and I was shooting away,” she tells Variety. “The next thing I know his foot connects with my camera and my camera connects with my face, really hard. He looked straight at me, swung his leg back pretty hard and full-blown kicked me in the face. He continued performing, I was startled, I kind of stopped looking at him, I just got down and was holding my face because it hurt so badly.” Later that night she sought treatment at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, and she says she plans to file a police report. “I feel like if I don’t do anything, he gets to kick people in the face and not get in trouble because he’s a musician,” she adds. “That’s not right.”
Homme reportedly continued to exhibit erratic behavior throughout the show. At one point, he took a out a knife and deliberately cut his own forehead. (Blood can be seen dripping down his face in the photo above.) He also called the audience “retards,” encouraged the crowd to boo him, told everyone to take their pants off, and insulted the show’s headliners: “Fuck Muse!”
Thank you everyone that has reached out with supportive messages. A small update, as I'm being flooded with questions: My neck is a sore, my eyebrow bruised and I'm a bit nauseous. The doctor released me early in the morning. Here are three images. Two of them as Josh looked at me, smiled and then kicked me. The other one is later after he cut his own face with a knife. I was in the pit in tears – and he just stared at me smiling. Assault in any form is not okay, no matter what the reasoning. Alcohol and drugs are no excuse. I was where I was allowed to be, I was not breaking any rules. I was simply trying to do my job. I hold nobody accountable for this but Josh himself. KROQ has nothing to do with this and I will always support them. The irony is someone had thrown an ice cube on to the very slick catwalk before the QOTSA set. I was afraid that one of the band members might slip and hurt themselves so, when the lights went dark, I used my arm to wipe down the runway so nobody would hurt themselves. Thank you to @variety for their immediate concern and care with this matter. As of now, nobody from QOTSA has reached out to me. #queensofthestoneage #QOTSA #JoshHomme
UPDATE: Josh Homme has responded, apologizing to Lauren and claiming that it was an accident that occurred “in a state of being lost in performance.”
