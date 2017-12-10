Queens Of The Stone Age’s Josh Homme Kicked A Female Photographer In The Face At KROQ Christmas Show

Josh Homme isn’t all stuffed animals and bedtime stories. The Queens Of The Stone Age frontman has had some aggressive run-ins with fans before, but while performing at KROQ Almost Acoustic Christmas last night, he actually kicked a photographer in the face.

Chelsea Lauren, who shoots photos for Shutterstock, claims the incident was intentional and unprovoked. “Josh was coming over and I was pretty excited, I’ve never actually photographed Queens Of The Stone Age before, I was really looking forward to it. I saw him coming over and I was shooting away,” she tells Variety. “The next thing I know his foot connects with my camera and my camera connects with my face, really hard. He looked straight at me, swung his leg back pretty hard and full-blown kicked me in the face. He continued performing, I was startled, I kind of stopped looking at him, I just got down and was holding my face because it hurt so badly.” Later that night she sought treatment at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, and she says she plans to file a police report. “I feel like if I don’t do anything, he gets to kick people in the face and not get in trouble because he’s a musician,” she adds. “That’s not right.”

Homme reportedly continued to exhibit erratic behavior throughout the show. At one point, he took a out a knife and deliberately cut his own forehead. (Blood can be seen dripping down his face in the photo above.) He also called the audience “retards,” encouraged the crowd to boo him, told everyone to take their pants off, and insulted the show’s headliners: “Fuck Muse!”

UPDATE: Josh Homme has responded, apologizing to Lauren and claiming that it was an accident that occurred “in a state of being lost in performance.”