BROCKHAMPTON – “BOOGIE” Video

We just named Brockhampton’s Saturation II one of the best albums of 2017, but Brockhampton’s 2017 isn’t over yet. The rap collective/boy band are about to finish up their big trilogy this week with Saturation III, which may or may be their last studio album, and today they’ve shared its first single. “Boogie,” which once again comes with an entertaining, low-budget music video directed by ringleader Kevin Abstract, is a frantic blast of energy that lives up to its name, and you can jump into it below.

Saturation III is out 12/15.