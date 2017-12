Rocket-fueled Nashville rock band Bully released their second album Losing this fall, and today they’re back with a video for advance single “Running.” Directed by Alan Del Rio Ortiz, it finds Alicia Bognanno and band blasting away in a front yard interspersed with some sort of narrative. According to a press release, the clip is designed to look like an early ’90s video, which fits well with Bully’s sound. Watch below.

Losing is out now on Sub Pop.