Stream Bully Losing

Nashville quartet Bully are following up their star-making 2015 debut, Feels Like, with Losing, which feels like a subtle but meaningful progression in the same way that their two LPs titles bleed into each other, forming one complete thought. Bully are concerned with feelings, as they make clear on the album’s lead single and opening track “Feel The Same,” and Alicia Bognanno has a way of channeling her inner struggles into tightly-constructed and toiled-over rock songs with a classic touch. You can stream the whole thing, which also includes earlier singles “Running” and “Kills To Be Resistant,” over on NPR.

Losing is out 10/20 via Sub Pop.