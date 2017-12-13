Watch Thom Yorke Debut New Song “I Am A Very Rude Person” At Hollywood Solo Show

Remember when Donald Trump rescinded Steph Curry’s invitation to the White House after Curry said he wouldn’t go, inspiring LeBron James to coin the immortal phrase “U bum”? I was reminded of that this morning when I learned Radiohead, who’d made clear their intention to skip this year’s Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame induction even if they got in, were snubbed. Jann Wenner must think Thom Yorke is a very rude person! And now Yorke has a song confirming it. Last night Yorke kicked off a brief solo tour at the Fonda Theatre in Hollywood, and as the Radiohead subreddit points out, he debuted a new song called “I Am A Very Rude Person.” Yorke also debuted a song called “Saturdays” and performed Rag & Bone runway show track “Two Feet Off The Ground” live for the first time. Watch video of “I Am A Very Rude Person” and “Two Feet Off The Ground” below.