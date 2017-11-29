Radiohead Announce South American Festival Dates, Confirming They’ll Skip Rock Hall Induction

Radiohead have been teasing some 2018 tour dates for a while, and it turns out six of them will be in South America, a region they haven’t visited since 2009. They’ll spend April traveling the continent, beginning with an appearance in Santiago, Chile at Sue Festival on 4/11 and continuing through Argentina, Peru, Brazil, and Colombia with the traveling Soundhearts Festival. Notably, the first Soundhearts date is 4/14 in Buenos Aires; that’s the same night as the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame induction ceremony in Cleveland, where Radiohead, who are among this year’s nominees, will almost certainly be inducted. The band has been ambivalent at best about the prospect of showing up to the event, and now it’s apparently official that they won’t be there.

UPDATE: A representative for Radiohead confirms to Stereogum that the band will not attend this year’s Rock Hall ceremony.

Here are the full South American tour dates:

04/11 Santiago, Chile @ Estadio Nacional (Sue Festival)

04/14 Buenos Aires, Argentina @ Tecnopolis (Soundhearts Festival)

04/17 Lima, Peru @ Estadio Nacional (Soundhearts Festival)

04/20 Rio de Janeiro, Brazil @ Parque Olimpico (Soundhearts Festival)

04/22 Sao Paolo, Brazil @ Allianz Parque (Soundhearts Festival)

04/25 Bogota, Colombia @ Parque 222 (Soundhearts Festival)

Tickets for all six dates will soon be available here.