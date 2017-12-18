Lorde Announces Melodrama Vinyl

Our Lorde and savior is finally blessing us with a vinyl release of Melodrama, the very best album of 2017. The standard and the deluxe edition, which comes with a hand-drawn sleeve and six photo inserts, will both be out 4/8; you can pre-order them here. A collector’s edition will follow later next year. In March, Lorde will embark on a North American tour with Run The Jewels and Mitski.

you’ve been asking and it’s FINALLY available to preorder: Melodrama on Vinyl 🌌🌌🌌 !!!!!!!! https://t.co/4QBE9A13dw — Lorde (@lorde) December 18, 2017

So we have a couple options here … standard comes with a beautiful sleeve, full lyrics & a double sided photo page ❤️ pic.twitter.com/SEtM3M779L — Lorde (@lorde) December 18, 2017

Deluxe has a beautiful hand drawn vinyl sleeve, 180 gram JUICY BLUE WAX, and SIX double-sided photo pages for ur walls/life!!! pic.twitter.com/599SHYQSDb — Lorde (@lorde) December 18, 2017