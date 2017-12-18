Lorde Announces Melodrama Vinyl

Our Lorde and savior is finally blessing us with a vinyl release of Melodrama, the very best album of 2017. The standard and the deluxe edition, which comes with a hand-drawn sleeve and six photo inserts, will both be out 4/8; you can pre-order them here. A collector’s edition will follow later next year. In March, Lorde will embark on a North American tour with Run The Jewels and Mitski.

