Mogwai – “Crossing The Road Material” Video

Back in September, the beloved Scottish post-rock outfit Mogwai released their new album Every Country’s Sun, their first full-fledged album since 2014’s Rave Tapes. Today, they’ve shared a new video for one of the album’s tracks, “Crossing The Road Material.” The song begins suggestively, with the quieter but steady propulsion that hints that a big, dramatic swell is on the way — which, sure enough, soon arrives.

To match that arc, the band enlisted Antony Crook to direct a video with a fitting subject: a series of racing shots framed by a stock car driver’s narration in the beginning and ending. Just as the music soars higher, the video goes to some exhilarating places, putting you in the perspective of the driver, including when he flips his car over towards the end. Check it out below.

Every Country’s Sun is out now on Temporary Residence.