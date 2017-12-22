Rick Rubin Is Still Retweeting Alt-Right Nut Jobs

Rick Rubin has a relatively inactive Twitter account. Aside from that one time he retweeted a Periscope video of the reactionary right-wing Dilbert creator Scott Adams babbling about Putin, the sole tweet he’s ever made reads as follows: “Microphone check, one, two.” The music mogul only follows 160 accounts on Twitter, and among them are a smattering of alt-right personalities as well as some notable names on the left like feminist icon Gloria Steinem and Black Lives Matter activist Hawk Newsome. Rubin eventually deleted his Adams retweet, indicating that he was either deeply ashamed or didn’t mean to retweet the Periscope video in the first place.

Reader, I regret to inform you that Rick Rubin has spoiled the feed again. Today, he retweeted a live stream of a Reddit AMA with alt-right goon Mike Cernovich of Pizzagate fame. Rubin has yet to delete the retweet. Here’s a screengrab for posterity: