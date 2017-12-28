Mothers – “Pink And Blue” (The Mountain Goats Cover)

We named Mothers a Band To Watch two years ago based on the strength of their excellent single “No Crying In Baseball” and debut album When You Walk A Long Distance You Are Tired. We suspect that the band will release a new album next year, and included them on our 101 Most Anticipated Albums Of 2018 list. Mothers shared a cover of the Mountain Goats’ “Pink And Blue” off of the band’s 2002 album All Hail West Texas. Kristine Leschper’s voice is as enchanting as ever, even when she’s singing someone else’s song. Listen to her take on “Pink And Blue” below.