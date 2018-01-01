A Perfect Circle – “Disillusioned”

Maynard James Keenan teased a new A Perfect Circle song for Tuesday morning, but as it turns out the song has appeared on Monday, just in time to be the first Stereogum post of 2018. The first half of “Disillusioned” is a piano ballad that finds Keenan in a plaintive mood: “Time to put the silicon obsession down/ Take a look around/ Find a way in the silence.” Eventually it builds into something grander without losing its sense of measured melancholy. Hear it below.

“Disillusioned” is available for digital purchase on 1/2. A limited edition 10″ single with previous APC single “The Doomed” is out 3/9 and available for pre-order here.