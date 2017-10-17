A Perfect Circle – “The Doomed”

A Perfect Circle, Maynard James Keenan’s Tool side project, have been nearly as quiet as Tool itself in recent years. It’s been 13 years since eMOTIVe, the band’s last album, and it’s been four years since the band’s last song. (That was “By And Down,” a new song that appeared on an APC greatest-hits collection.) But lately, a Perfect Circle have been working on new music in the studio, and they recently debuted a new song onstage. A few days ago, they posted a teaser for a new track online. And today, that song is here.



The new APC single is called “The Doomed,” and it’s a surging, sweeping riff-rocker that builds to a raging conclusion. Lyrically, it seems to address the conservative mentality that society shouldn’t be responsible for protecting its most vulnerable members: “The new beatitude: Good luck, you’re on your own.” In a press release, Keenan says, “14 years have passed since we released eMOTIVe. A new release is long overdue. In light of this current difficult and polarized social, spiritual and political climate, we artist types need to open our big mouths and share the light a little louder.” Listen to it below.

“The Doomed” is out now at iTunes. And when a band has been working in the studio forever, it’s weirdly gratifying when they come out with a song that sounds like it’s been worked on forever. A new album is set to arrive next year.