Cardi B Is First Rapper To Land First Three Singles In Top 10 Simultaneously

Cardi B had a banner 2017 thanks to “Bodak Yellow (Money Moves),” and that success is only multiplying as we transition to 2018. Cardi already logged one impressive chart feat when “Bodak” became the first #1 hit by an unaccompanied female rapper since Lauryn Hill’s “Doo-Wop (That Thing)” in 1998. Now that she’s contributed verses to some other big hits, she’s unlocked another statistical achievement: Billboard reports that she’s the first rapper to ever land her first three Hot 100 singles in the top 10 simultaneously. It’s an accomplishment only two other artists, the Beatles and Ashanti, have pulled off before.

The songs in question: G-Eazy’s “No Limit,” on which Cardi features alongside A$AP Rocky, reaches a new #4 peak this week. “MotorSport,” Migos’ collaboration with Cardi and Nicki Minaj, holds steady at #7. And “Bodak” climbs back up to #10, completing the statistical marvel. These three songs had already made Cardi the first rapping woman to land her first three singles in the top 10, and thanks to the “Bodak” rebound all three of them are now in the top 10 at the same time. What’s more, Cardi’s new 21 Savage-featuring single “Bartier Cardi” is at #14, giving her four tracks in the top 15.

Here’s Billboard with info on other acts who’ve managed to score three simultaneous top-10 hits:

Cardi B is the first artist overall to chart three songs in the top 10 simultaneously since the Chainsmokers, who became the first duo to earn the distinction on the March 18, 2017-dated Hot 100. She’s the first woman to do so since both Iggy Azalea and Ariana Grande on Aug. 30, 2014. Cardi B, Azalea, Grande, Adele and Ashanti are the only women with such a top-10 triple. The only other acts to chart three Hot 100 top 10s simultaneously (dating to the chart’s Aug. 4, 1958, inception): Bee Gees, 50 Cent, Usher, Akon, T-Pain, Chris Brown, Lil Wayne and Justin Bieber (thus, making Cardi B the 15th act to join the club).

TL;DR Cardi stays making money moves.