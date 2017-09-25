Cardi B Becomes First Female Rapper With A Solo #1 Single In 19 Years

Cardi B’s “Bodak Yellow” has become the #1 song on the Billboard Hot 100. The chart-topping comes after a few weeks of having to play second fiddle to Taylor Swift’s “Look What You Made Me Do,” which fell to #3 this week, with Post Malone’s new track “Rockstar” debuting in the #2 slot. This makes Cardi B the first female rapper with a #1 solo single in 19 years. The last woman rapper to go #1 with no featured artists was Lauryn Hill with “Doo Wop (That Thing)” in 1998, and Hill was the first one to accomplish that feat. Before Cardi, the most recent female rapper to hit #1 was Iggy Azalea with “Fancy” back in 2014, which featured Charli XCX. Here’s “Bodak Yellow”:

Here’s a video of Cardi singing a bit of “Look What You Made Me Do”: