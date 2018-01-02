Oh Sees – “Dead Medic” & “A Few Days Of Reflection”

John Dwyer’s ever-morphing rock project released two new albums last year, one as Oh Sees (Orc) and another as OCS (Memory of A Cut Off Head), and they wrapped up 2017 by releasing a limited edition 12″ featuring two outtakes from the Orc sessions. On Side A is a sprawling, groovy impressionistic jam called “Dead Medic” and on the flip side is a cover of a track by Swedish band Träd, Gräs & Stenar. Listen to both of them below.

Here’s a message from the band that accompanied the 12″ announcement:

THIS 12″ SINGLE WAS CULLED FROM SOME LONGER JAMS DURING THE ORC SESSIONS (ONE OF WHICH IS A COVER OF A MOST EXCELLENT OLD SCHOOL SWEDISH BAND CALLED “TRÄD GRÄS OCH STENAR”) AND WILL ONLY BE AVAILABLE THRU OUR WEBSITE.

THIS ONE IS FOR OUR FANS, ITS A YEAR END HOLIDAY CELEBRATION SLAB OF WAX MEANT TO PUT AWAY OUR OLD 2017 EGO AND PUSH FORWARD INTO 2018, A YEAR WHERE WE ALL DO BETTER BY OURSELVES, BY OTHERS AND BY THE WORLD.

ITS BEEN A HEAVY ONE, NO DOUBT, BUT THERE IS ALWAYS HOPE AND STRENGTH. SO SIT BACK AND FEAR NOT, YOU WON’T HAVE TO GET UP AGAIN TO FLIP IT FOR LIKE…11 MINUTES.

TAKE A BREATH AND LOOK FORWARD. BE WELL AND MUCH LOVE

OH SEES

The Dead Medic 12″ is out via Castle Face Records.