Frank Ocean Shares 2018 Tease On Tumblr

Lately, Frank Ocean has been communicating with the world via mostly-inscrutable Tumblr posts. Late last year, just after he turned 30, Ocean posted this: ““WELL I️ MADE THE ALBUM BEFORE 30. I️ JUST AINT PUT THAT BITCH OUT!” -QUOTES FROM AN INTERVIEW I️ HAVEN’T GIVEN HAHA.” And now he’s left another Tumblr post: A photo of a person wearing a baseball cap that says, “If you liked 2017, you’ll love 2018.” (Nobody liked 2017.) He gave the photo this caption: “new 18-99.” We don’t know what that means! But probably something!