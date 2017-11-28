Frank Ocean Shares Inscrutable Note About New Album

Last year, Frank Ocean released two albums, Blonde and Endless. This year, he’s released a string of mostly-great loose tracks. And the day after selling a vinyl version of Endless, he’s posted a note on his website that hints at something big. Ocean might be sitting on a whole new album and figuring out when to release it. Here’s what he wrote:

“WELL I️ MADE THE ALBUM BEFORE 30. I️ JUST AINT PUT THAT BITCH OUT!” -QUOTES FROM AN INTERVIEW I️ HAVEN’T GIVEN HAHA

Ocean turned 30 a month ago, on 10/28.