Superorganism – “Everybody Wants To Be Famous” Video

We named Superorganism one of last year’s best new bands, and Domino Records agreed, signing the internet-bred indie-pop collective to release their debut album. Today we get details on that album, which is self-titled, and a video for yesterday’s pleasingly bouncy and squelchy single “Everybody Wants To Be Famous.” Director Robert Strange’s clip develops the song’s attention-obsessed themes by casting Orono as a YouTuber living a lavish life of lo-fi luxury. Watch it below.

Tracklist:

01 “It’s All Good”

02 “Everybody Wants To Be Famous”

03 “Nobody Cares”

04 “Reflections On The Screen”

05 “SPRORGNSM”

06 “Something For Your M.I.N.D.”

07 “Nai’s March”

08 “The Prawn Song”

09 “Relax”

10 “Night Time”

Here’s the album cover:

Superorganism is out 3/2 on Domino. Pre-order it here.