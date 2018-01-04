2 Chainz Is Mad About His Spot On The Governors Ball Poster

The music-festival font-size wars are a real thing. Yesterday, the New York festival Governors Ball announced its lineup for this summer’s edition, and it features Eminem, Jack White, Travis Scott, and the Yeah Yeah Yeahs up at the top of the poster. About halfway down, on the eighth line of the poster, sandwiched in between Margo Price and Japandroids, you will find Atlanta rap star 2 Chainz. 2 Chainz is not happy about this.

On Instagram, 2 Chainz writes, “Whoever did this flyer need to do it over !!! No capp !! I put in to much work to settle !! I ain’t goin for the buddy buddy Shit this year give me miness!!!” Placement on a festival poster is usually worked out between the festival’s bookers and the artists’ managers, and maybe it’s a petty thing to be mad about. But 2 Chainz is very popular! He’s had a great career, and he draws big crowds at these things! You can see why he’s mad! Here’s 2 Chainz’ Instagram post:

At the very least, 2 Chainz should not be one line lower than aggressively generic post-J. Cole Atlanta rapper Russ, who, by just about any metric, is way less popular.