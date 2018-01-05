Moon Duo – “Jukebox Babe” (Alan Vega Cover)

Last year, Portland space-rockers Moon Duo released two albums, the yin-and-yang Occult Architecture Vol. 1 and Vol. 2. They’re not done. In a couple of weeks, the band will release a new 12″ single with two covers of influential classics. On the A-side, they’ll take on “Jukebox Babe,” a 1980 mutant-rockabilly single from the former Suicide frontman Alan Vega, who passed away in 2016. And on the flip, they’ll take on “No Fun,” the Stooges’ immortal 1969 gut-rumbler. The “Jukebox Babe” cover, which the band has shared, is a stark synthetic groove, stretched out to six and a half minutes, and it’s a fitting tribute. Listen below.

The “Jukebox Babe” b/w “No Fun” 12″ is out 1/19 on Sacred Bones.